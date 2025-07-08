'Children thrive': Relocated Telford school with 'ambitious' curriculum celebrates glowing Ofsted report

Oakengates Nursery School has received a report packed with praise following a visit by Ofsted inspectors last month.

It's the first report that the school has had since it relocated to a purpose-built facility on the site of a former care home, Cartlidge House.

The school was last rated 'Good' in 2020 and after this latest, ungraded inspection Ofted inspectors said bosses had "taken effective action to maintain the standards identified" five years ago.