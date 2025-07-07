Countdown to Oakengates Carnival

Line the streets ready for a colourful procession of vehicles and performers through Oakengates from 11.30am – 12 noon on July 12. The procession will be followed by a free family fun day at Hartshill Park from 12 noon – 7pm.

Free children’s activities include a 150ft inflatable assault course, alpacas, circus skills, disco dome, sports, arts and crafts, space hoppers, rubber archery, helter-skelter slide, climbing wall, bungee run, bouncy castle, and lots more.

The Mayor of Oakengates - Councillor Stephen Reynolds and Beth Heath - Shropshire Festivals

There will be family entertainment on the bandstand with choirs, community groups, meet the princesses, and Exotic Zoo. The live music stage will host vocal and dance groups, plus local bands Something 4 The Weekend, Wired 2 Party, and Groove Dynamite. There will be street food, drinks, and stalls throughout Hartshill Park.

The event will start with a procession through Oakengates. Photo: Shropshire Festivals

The Mayor of Oakengates Councillor Stephen Reynolds said, “There’s not long to go until Oakengates Carnival, and excitement is building in the town. We can’t wait to host a free, family day of fun for our community and show visitors just how much our great little town has to offer.

“The parade and family fun day are completely free to attend, giving our local community the chance to celebrate the summer together. Join us at the award winning Green Flag Hartshill Park.”

Beth Heath, Shropshire Festivals’ Director of Fun, added, “Once again we will be lining up lots of free activities for a full day of entertainment for the whole family so please come and join us on July 12th. Thank you to our event sponsors: Monks Estate Agents, Dulson Training, and Cartwrights Waste Disposal, and our Patron, Kraft Heinz in Telford.”

There will be free family activities in the park all afternoon. Photo: Shropshire Festivals

For more information and to find out about road closures on July 12 visit oakengatescarnival.co.uk.