Road to close while repairs to sewer damaged by traffic bollards take place

Work to remove the bollards and repair drainage on Audley Avenue in Newport is set to take place next week.

An investigation was conducted in August that determined the sewer under the road was damaged during the installation of rising bollards several years ago.

The bollards on Audley Avenue. Photo: Google

Usually, during the day, Audley Avenue is closed off by the traffic bollards which drop at certain times to let buses through but for several weeks the bollards have been out of action.

The work is due to begin on Monday, October 28 and is expected to be completed within a week.

A 24-hour road closure will be in place while work takes place, with workers from Balfour Beatty and sub-contractors MSM & Quantum Traffic Management on site between 8am and 6pm.