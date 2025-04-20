Massive former food distribution warehouse in Telford goes up for sale with £2.5 million price tag

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The two-acre site in Stafford Park, known as Marine House, was placed on the market this week, described as a "rare opportunity" by estate agents.

The property includes a "bespoke frozen food facility" constructed in the 1980s as well as a two-storey office block added in the 1990s. A cold store at the building was extended in 2012 and later refurbished in 2024.

The building has previously been used by food distribution firm Hopwells and Ruskims Seafood.

Marine House, Stafford Park, Telford, which has gone up for sale for £2.5m (Image: Geo Hallam and Sons)

"The main warehouse is of steel portal frame construction with metal profile clad roof and elevations. Loading is provided by way or four dock level access doors and one ground level loading door," read a sales listing placed online this week.

"The general specification of the warehouse, which is currently arranged to provide two substantial cold store chambers, includes eaves heights of 6m - 8m, concrete floor, loading bays and a significant 3 phase power supply."

The site benefits from a "generous" external yard, tarmacked parking for up to 23 vehicles with overflow car parking available to the rear of the warehouse. A separate former trade counter building, now used for storage, is also included in the sale.