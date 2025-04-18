Triple parish councillor resignation could trigger by-elections in Telford and Wrekin

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Two councillors who are moving house have resigned from Chetwynd Aston and Woodcote Parish Council, including Amanda Mattison, who had been chairing the council.

Louise Tate has also stepped down from the village council, which opens up a casual vacancy for her seat too.

In the last few days it has been confirmed that Karl Jolly, a Police & Community Support Officer (PCSO), has stepped down from Stirchley & Brookside Parish Council.

Notices have been placed on the Telford & Wrekin Council website announcing that 10 residents in each seat can call for an election to be held to fill the vacancies.

In Stirchley & Brookside the deadline for calling for an election to replace Mr Jolly to be held is May 8, 2025.

In Amanda Mattison’s former ward of Chetwynd Aston, electors have until May 1 to call for an election.

And for Louise Tate’s former seat, also in Chetwyn Aston, the deadline is April 24.

Where elections are not called, the councils will be called on to co-opt a person to fill the vacancy.

For more information the Returning Officer at Telford & Wrekin Council, is the person to contact. The phone number for further guidance is (01952) 383206.