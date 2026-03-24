£2.5m investment to be spent on tackling potholes on Powys roads

The council will use the money to accelerate improvements, strengthen road resilience, and deliver long lasting repairs across the county’s road network.

The funding arrives at a critical time for Powys’ 5,500km network, which continues to face growing pressure from severe weather, historic underinvestment, rising material costs and unresolved drainage issues.

Earlier this year, the council took decisive action by allocating an additional £1.2 million in revenue funding for 2025/26 to restart essential recurring drainage works.

Since the start of the financial year, Powys’ Highways teams have already delivered substantial progress, including 149,508 metres of ditching opened and cleared to improve drainage, 152,593 metres of siding cut back to restore full carriageway width, 9,457 grips reinstated to help water drain safely off the road and 8,853 gullies emptied, inspected and repaired where needed

These early works have already improved drainage performance, increased network resilience and reduced the risk of water‑related deterioration.

The new Welsh Government £2.5m allocation will enable the council to scale up structural maintenance, including purchasing specialist machinery designed to cut, crop and clean defects in the road surface efficiently, enabling more durable road repairs.

Councillor Jake Berriman, Leader of Powys County Council, said: “This investment is a decisive step forward for Powys. Our residents expect and deserve visible improvements to the road network, and this funding allows us to accelerate ongoing work on drainage, resurfacing and structural patching.

“By combining modern machinery with a strengthened capital programme, we can deliver repairs that last longer, offer better value for money, and improve the daily experience for communities across Powys.”

Councillor Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys, added: “Improving our roads is an essential part of building a safer, greener and more sustainable county. High‑quality patching, resurfacing and effective drainage reduce carbon impacts by cutting repeat repairs and making maintenance more efficient.

“This investment enables us to embed modern, environmentally conscious repair methods and enhance the resilience of our 5,500km network for years to come.”

By improving key transport routes and reducing repeat repairs, this investment will strengthen rural connectivity and deliver a safer, more reliable and sustainable road network, supporting the council’s ambition for a stronger, fairer and greener Powys.