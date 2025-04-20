Live music and alcohol licence application submitted for Newport biker cafe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Dragon Soul biker cafe and custom workshop at Nix Service Station on Forton Road in Newport have submitted an application for a new premises licence with Telford & Wrekin Council.

The application is for licensable activities including the indoor provision of live music and anything of a similar description to the performances of live music such as the playing of recorded music, or performances of dance - and the sale of alcohol, on and off site.

The request is for a licence to cover from 10am to 5pm on Mondays and Tuesdays, 9am to 6pm on Wednesday and Thursdays, 9am to 10pm on Fridays and saturdays, and 9am to 4pm on Sundays.

Closing date for any comments to the application is April 30.

The application may be inspected by prior appointment at the Licensing Service at Darby House in Telford TF3 4JA.

The licensing team can be contacted via email for an appointment on licensing@telford.gov.uk