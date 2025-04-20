'From strength to strength': Inside the Shifnal pub constantly evolving to offer something for everyone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

There is no shortage of fantastic pubs to visit in the lively town of Shifnal, just east of Telford.

With fantastic train routes into the market town, it is clear to see why so many people pop into its main streets for a pint - or two - at each pub in its own secret pub crawl.

Along the way, you will inevitably be pulled into The Crown Inn, located in Broadway.

The Crown Inn, Broadway, Shifnal. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Formerly bar and grill Seven, owned by Wood's Brewery, the site underwent major renovation when Lee and Lisa Roberts took over the lease on the property in August 2021.

The couple, who are both from Shifnal and have worked in the industry for decades, wanted to create a "traditional” pub that welcomed people of all backgrounds, manager Paul Beckett told the Shropshire Star.

It now comfortably seats 120 people along with a patio for al fresco drinks and dining. The former black and red aesthetic has been stripped out and replaced to be easier on the eyes, brighter and more spacious. A fireplace in the main seating area has added a layer of warmth to the venue.

Manager Paul Beckett. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Paul, who has been in the industry for more than 20 years, said: “They still wanted that traditional pub with a bit of a modern twist.