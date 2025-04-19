Firefighters tackle chimney fire in Newport
Firefighters rushed to a chimney fire in Newport.
By Geha Pandey
Published
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the chimney fine in Cheswell, Newport, at 4:38pm yesterday (Friday, April 18).
Fire crews dispatched from Newport and found a small fire in the chimney.
They tackled the blaze using chimney rods and a thermal imaging camera.
The incident concluded at 5:42pm.