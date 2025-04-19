Shropshire Star
Close

Firefighters tackle chimney fire in Newport

Firefighters rushed to a chimney fire in Newport. 

By Geha Pandey
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the chimney fine in Cheswell, Newport, at 4:38pm yesterday (Friday, April 18). 

The chimney fire was in Newport. Photo: Jamie Ricketts
The chimney fire was in Newport. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Fire crews dispatched from Newport and found a small fire in the chimney. 

They tackled the blaze using chimney rods and a thermal imaging camera. 

The incident concluded at 5:42pm. 

Similar stories
Most popular