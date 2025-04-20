Fitness coach who suffered near-fatal heart attack aged 22 to open new wellness studio in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Faith Harrison needed emergency surgery to remove two blood clots from her arteries after she suffered a severe heart attack while playing sport in January of 2024.

The 23-year-old from Minsterley was told by surgeons she would die without immediate surgery - and says the "life-changing" incident has left her taking nothing for granted, despite a successful recovery.

"You're young, you think you're invincible, you think nothing's ever going to touch you. When you're suddenly hit with 'you need a heart transplant' you'll do anything possible to avoid it," she said.

"My body helped me survive an event I probably shouldn't have survived. You realise that life's not guaranteed tomorrow, so you need to start focussing on what's important as soon as you can."

Faith Harrison at her home studio in Minsterley on Friday, April 18, 2025

Now, Faith says her experiences have led her to create a new health studio called Heart & Harmony Wellness, which is set to offer pilates, yoga, barre, workshops, private sessions, and community events from her planned new base in Harlescott, Shrewsbury.

She says the new business will provide an environment she felt didn't exist for her when she was recovering from the incident which almost claimed her life, which hit without warning while she was taking part in a hockey match in Stafford in January last year.

"I felt absolutely fine but I didn't start the match. All of a sudden I just felt really stiff, like I hadn't warmed up properly. My legs felt like they were extra heavy and I just felt like I needed to warm up a bit more maybe," she said.

"I played the last half, had a few big sprints. I remember we won which was really great - but I just wanted to get home and recover. I got in the car, got as far as Wolverhampton and I remember all of a sudden my chest just started crushing me from the back to the front, and my left arm went completely numb.