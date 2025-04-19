Woodland near Market Drayton featuring derelict 'chalet' goes up for sale - with low guide price

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This woodland in Hopton, near Hodnet, has hit the market for £90,000 with Berrys estate agents.

The property comprises 9.54 acres of "broadleaf woodland" as well as a derelict chalet with a toilet in the centre of the plot.

A derelict chalet in the centre of the plot. The woodland is for sale for £90,000. Picture: Rightmove/Berrys.

The listing says the wood is adjacent from the West Midlands Shooting Ground and features mainly ash, oak and Douglas fir trees.

It adds that the property is being sold subject to any existing rights of way, wayleaves, public rights of way. However, there are no public rights of way over the land but there are overhead powerlines that pass through the property.

The listing describes the property as: "A fantastic and rare opportunity to purchase a private amenity woodland. The property comprises 9.54 acres (3.86 hectares) of low-density broadleaf woodland with a derelict 'chalet' with a toilet at the centre of the property.

The woodland in Hopton near Hodnet that is for sale. Picture: Rightmove/Berrys.

"The wood is stocked mainly of birch with some other species such as ash, oak and douglas fir."

The woodland features roadside access and can be viewed at "any reasonable time during daylight hours by prospective purchasers".

Further information can be found on Rightmove.