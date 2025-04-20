All VE Day celebrations taking place across Shropshire as the county marks 80 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It’s been 80 years since communities came together on Victory in Europe Day to celebrate peace, mourn those that were lost, thank those that fought and look forward to the future with hope.

To mark this special anniversary, which takes place on May 8, the county has a range of events and celebrations that the people of Shropshire can get involved in.

Most recently, Telford & Wrekin Council has launched a grant fund to help local communities and groups host their own events and activities on or around VE Day.

The first group of events have been confirmed and include a wide variety of events and projects for all, which can be seen on the official website.

There are street parties, legacy projects with new benches, beacon lighting, veteran lunches, exhibition, community days and more.

Coun Lee Carter, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “We feel that this is such an important anniversary to mark and the grant funding was set up to encourage communities and organisations to take part and to celebrate, to remember and to share stories and memories passed down through the generations.

“We will be sharing further updates as more events are confirmed and would love to hear from you if you have pictures and stories you wish to share – you can do this by emailing veday@telford.gov.uk”.

Telford & Wrekin Council will also be hosting a flag raising event in Southwater Square on Thursday, May 8, where the VE Day 80 flag will be paraded from the War Memorial in Telford Town Park at 8.45am to Southwater Square and flag raising at 9am.

School children from the Telford Sings project will sing Hey Mister Miller and Thomas Telford School choir will sing I Vow to Thee My Country.

There will also be an exhibition of Veteran’s Hub artwork and as part of the official Imperial War Museum call out for ‘Letters to Loved Ones’ project, there will be displays of artwork from local school children.

Churches across the Borough will be ringing their bells at 6.30pm as part of Ringing Out In Celebration of Peace and at 9.30pm Southwater One will be lit up as part of the national beacon lighting.

Elsewhere in Shropshire, the Royal British Legion in Newport will be hosting a 1940s event to celebrate VE Day on Monday, May 5.

Children enjoying VE Day, Victory in Europe Day, on Tuesday May 8, 1945 in Gordon Street, Wolverhampton.

The day will include a singalong of classic war-time songs, cake, tea and beloved 1940s games and music.

Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in clothing from the era and bring along any Second World War memorabilia they own.

Ann Whitfield of Newport's Royal British Legion Women's Section said: "We will also reflect and remember - while VE Day is a celebration, it is also time to reflect on the sacrifices made by those who lived through the war."VE 80 is a unique way to bring our community together, to celebrate the triumph of peace over conflict and how far we have come."The event will run from 11am to 4pm at Newport Scout Hut on Longford Road, Newport.

Later in the month, Shrewsbury Abbey is set to mark the end of World War II in Europe with a fantastic weekend of events including an anniversary concert on Saturday, May 31.

Shrewsbury Abbey's VE Day event will include a display of military vehicles.

It will feature Bill Basey Band and DJ Bertie Blighty and raise money for charities supported by Shropshire Rotary as well as Shrewsbury Abbey itself.

Abbey Station in Shrewsbury, which has been acting as a railway museum in recent years but was formerly used as Air Raid Precautions (ARP) headquarters during the war, will be reopened on Sunday, too.

Broseley will also be marking the day with commemorative events on May 8.

A special memorial service at 6:30pm led by Rev Lynda Lilley, followed by the lighting of three Lamps of Peace at 9:30pm at The Maypole, Memorial Green, and Guest Road Play Area. The Town Crier will be present throughout the day, reading the national 'Cry' and announcing upcoming weekend festivities.

It will be followed by a huge 1940s-inspired celebration on the High Street on May 10. From 10am to 3pm, the party will feature military vehicle displays and Home Guard reenactors bringing history to life, traditional pop up market stalls, authentic ration displays showcasing wartime living conditions.

People can also expect live entertainment including a WWII-era singer and Punch & Judy shows, bouncy castles and fair rides as well as a lunch.

Residents of Broseley can collect free lunch "ration tickets" from the library. Tickets are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis, with a maximum of four per household.

A spokesperson for Broseley Town Council said: "We hope these events will not only honour those who served in the conflict but also help younger generations understand the significance of VE Day and the lessons of unity and resilience it teaches us.

"We look forward to welcoming all local schools who will come together and sing ‘The white cliffs of Dover’."