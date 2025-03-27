Newport to commemorate VE Day with 1940s-themed games, music and food

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

On May 8, the world will celebrate 80 years since the formal acceptance by the Allies of Germany's unconditional surrender.

In Newport, the Royal British Legion will be hosting a 1940s event to celebrate VE Day on Monday, May 5.

The day will include a singalong of classic war-time songs, cake, tea and beloved 1940s games and music.

Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in clothing from the era and bring along any Second World War memorabilia they own.

Ann Whitfield of Newport's Royal British Legion Women's Section said: "We will also reflect and remember - while VE Day is a celebration, it is also time to reflect on the sacrifices made by those who lived through the war.

"VE 80 is a unique way to bring our community together, to celebrate the triumph of peace over conflict and how far we have come."

The event will run from 11am to 4pm at Newport Scout Hut on Longford Road.