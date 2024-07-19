'It is the honour of a lifetime': Telford council elects first new leader in eight years

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

At a full council meeting on Thursday, Councillor Lee Carter was elected as the new leader.

Councillor Carter, Labour Councillor for Arleston & College, is the first new leader the authority has had since 2016, when Shaun Davies took over the role.

Councillor Davies, who gave his apologies for not attending Thursday's meeting, confirmed he was stepping down from the role after winning the Telford seat in the general election earlier this month.

The former managing director of AFC Telford, Councillor Carter entered politics in 2014 and has been a prominent member of the administration for several years, serving in senior cabinet positions.

He was elected to the role of leader at Thursday's meeting after being nominated by Councillor Hilda Rhodes, a nomination which was seconded by Councillor Carolyn Healy.

With her nomination, Councillor Rhodes spoke of Lee's efforts in establishing AFC Telford in the wake of the collapse and liquidation of Telford United Football Club, which led to him being admitted as Freeman of the Borough in 2005.

"Since then, Lee has taken to local politics like a duck to water," she added. "And now it is time for him to take that next step and lead this council forward for the next three years."

Councillor Lee Carter

Seconding the nomination, Councillor Healy said: "When Councillor Davies announced that he would be standing to become a Member of Parliament and wouldn't continue as leader, we all wondered who on earth could follow someone that had left such a fantastic legacy and led this council to success in all service areas. But it didn't take us long to realise who the obvious choice was.

"As cabinet member for finance, he steered the council through the challenges of grinding austerity, ensuring that this council invested in commercial activities that generated revenue and putting us in a much better financial position than other councils near and far.

"Since then he's gone on to establish the growth fund leading investment into local businesses and our high streets. He's also led sensitively on the council's response to the CSE inquiry and, most importantly, worked closely with lived experience consultees.

"Lee is someone who is trusted and respected, I think he's respected right across this chamber.

"Lee isn't driven by personal ambition, but by making a positive difference and, stepping up to do just that, he'll be a tremendous leader for this council."

With no further nominations put to the council, Councillor Carter was elected to the role, which he called "the honour of a lifetime".

Accepting the role he said: "I offer all of you and each and every resident of this borough a promise, that I will lead with honest determination, with commitment and hard work to ensure that we will never fall below the standard set by Councillor Rhodes and others like her.

"Including our former leader Councillor Davies. I would like to particularly thank him for his outstanding commitment, dedication and achievements in his role as leader of Telford & Wrekin Council for the past eight years.

"He has always exemplified putting the resident first and never ever accepted second best on behalf of those residents. Folks, how fantastic is it that we have someone like him as our new MP for Telford on our side in Westminster?

"Now, I have to admit that following him into this role is a little daunting but it is the honour of a lifetime to lead this modern forward-looking can-do organization and it is a challenge that I am determined to take head-on."

Speaking when he confirmed his decision to step down as leader, Councillor Davies said: "It has been my absolute honour to lead Telford & Wrekin Council over the past eight years, during which time I truly believe we have delivered upon our commitment to protect, care and invest and build a better borough."

He added: "I have had a truly rewarding time as Leader of the Council and am incredibly proud of all that we have achieved. It gives me great confidence that I leave the council with a strong and committed Cabinet who will continue our work to build a better borough."

Following the election of Councillor Carter, who had been serving as cabinet member for the economy, jobs and neighbourhood services, slight changes to the cabinet have taken place.

The new leader announced a new addition to his cabinet, with Councillor Angela McClements, ward member for Arleston and College, becoming the cabinet member with responsibility for leisure, tourism, culture and the arts.

Other changes include the role of Donnington councillor, Ollie Vickers, who had been cabinet member for leisure services and partnerships and is now cabinet member for the economy.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, who had been cabinet member for climate action, the environment, heritage and visitor economy is now cabinet member for neighbourhoods, planning and sustainability.

The full list of cabinet members and their roles and responsibilities is below:

Councillor Lee Carter, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council.

Councillor Richard Overton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing and Enforcement.

Councillor Angela McClements, Cabinet Member for Leisure, Tourism, Culture and the Arts.

Councillor Ollie Vickers, Cabinet Member for the Economy.

Councillor Zona Hannington, Cabinet Member for Finance, Governance and Customer Services.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning and Sustainability.

Councillor Raj Mehta, Cabinet Member for Inclusion, Engagement, Equalities and Civic Pride.

Councillor Kelly Middleton, Cabinet Member for Healthier, Safer and Stronger Communities and Partnerships.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment and Skills.

Councillor Paul Watling, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Health Systems.