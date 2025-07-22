New parking charges and one-hour tariff in Powys from August 1

The updated tariff structure will see the reintroduction of a one-hour parking option in long-stay car parks – a move welcomed by some councillors and campaigners after concerns that previous fee hikes had deterred visitors and harmed town centre businesses.

From Friday, August 1, drivers will pay £1.50 for up to one hour, £2.50 for one to two hours, £3.50 for two to four hours, and £5.00 for stays longer than four hours in council car parks.

Overnight parking will remain free

Blue Badge holders will be required to purchase pay-and-display tickets but will benefit from an additional hour beyond the expiry of their purchased ticket.

All car parks now have the option to pay by phone using the PayByPhone app. This new facility means that drivers can pay for and manage their parking session via their phones and opt-in to have text message reminders of when their parking session is about to expire.

The option to pay by cash, or card in most car parks, remains.

Councillor Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys, said the reintroduction of the one-hour tariff had been a key priority despite its impact on the council’s budget.

“The reintroduction of the one-hour parking tariff to long stay car parks was something we were keen to include, although doing so has meant some other adjustments to our budgets,” she said.

“Income generated through parking charges is used to maintain and improve the car parks within Powys, ensuring that they remain fit-for-purpose, up-to-date and safe for all to use.”

Later this year, the council will launch a single car park permit, valid for one specified car park, offering drivers savings of around 25 per cent. Permit costs will range from £30 for a one-month permit, £90 for three months, £155 for six months, up to £280 for an annual pass.

Car parking fees were raised as part of the 2023/24 budget set by the Liberal Democrat, Labour, and Green administration.

However, the increase faced strong opposition, prompting the council to establish a working group in autumn 2023 to review the fees and other parking arrangements.

The review has not been without controversy. Some opposition councillors criticised the council for using car parks as a “cash cow” to cover funding gaps in highways, transport, and recycling services, and urged for lower charges to encourage more usage and support local shops. They argued that previous increases had negatively impacted visitor numbers and the vibrancy of town centres.

The council has admitted the review took "longer than we would have liked," but said this was necessary to ensure all feedback was carefully considered and to develop solutions that are suitable for local communities, financially viable within council budgets, and sustainable in the long term.

For more details on car parking charges, visit: https://en.powys.gov.uk/article/4696/Car-Park-Charges