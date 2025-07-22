With a packed programme of competitions, the judging got under way early and there was some fantastic local success.

Christie Joseph from Llyswen swept the board with his Brecknock Hill Cheviots named the male and reserve male champions as well as the overall supreme champion.

Not to be outdone, his partner Caryl Howells of Llanddeusant also won champion and reserve champion in the female class and took reserve overall.

Christie Joseph of Llyswen with his huge array of prizes for his Brecknock Hill Cheviot. Image by Andy Compton

Both are not finished yet with Christie due back in the ring today (July 22) with his badger faced Torddu, which he judged last year, and Caryl with her blue Texels, a class which she won last year.

Princess Anne who was visiting on Monday went along to the main ring where she was greeted by Assistant Honorary Director of Horses and former Brecon and Radnorshire MP Chris Davies.

There she inspected some of the horses entered in the In Hand and Ridden classes and enjoyed watching some of the riding by the sport horses.

Princess Anne earlier walked through the crowds to the annual general meeting of the Royal Agricultural Society of the Commonwealth at the International Pavilion. She attended in her capacity as President of The Royal Agricultural Society of the Commonwealth (RASC).

The sheep rings were kept busy with extra entries from several Welsh native sheep breeds this year including the Welsh Mountain (Hill Flock), Welsh Mountain (Pedigree), South Wales Mountain, Badger Faced Welsh Mountain – Torddu and Torwen. Image by Andy Compton

This was Her Royal Highness’s seventh visit to the Royal Welsh Show, having first attended in 1981.

Her last visit was in 2022, and her return reflects her ongoing support for agriculture and rural life.

Chief Executive of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society, Aled Rhys Jones, said they were delighted that the Princess Royal had been able to join them at the show.

Conservative party leader Kemi Badenoch accompanied by Welsh Conservative Senedd leader Darren Millar, meets Welsh party workers at the showground. Image by Andy Compton

Another famous face at the showground was Conservative party leader Kemi Badenoch. In a tour of the showground, she spoke to farmers and said she was working to rebuild trust in her party.

"We have acknowledged that a lot of mistakes were made.

"That is why we lost the last election and it takes time to come back from a historic defeat like that.

"What people can see is that Labour has won the election but they have no plans at all. All the things they are doing are making things worse - it is not just the Family Farms Tax.

Welsh Conservative Leader at the Senedd, Darren Millar with Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch and high profile hill farmer Gareth Wyn Jones. Image by Andy Compton

"You look at unemployment, it has gone up every single month since Labour came into office. Inflation has nearly doubled. Growth is down, that is a real problem."

Escorted by Wales’ Conservative leader in the Senedd Darren Millar, she also visited the Welsh Conservatives stand where she met party workers including former Montgomeryshire MP Glyn Davies.

The Regimental Band & Corps of Drums of The Royal Welsh are entertaining the crowds all week. Image by Andy Compton

But the attractions at the show are not confined to agriculture and politics – there is something for everyone.

The vast crowds were wowed with some spectacular entertainment by the Bolddog FMX team, Meirion Owen and his sheepdogs and The Regimental Band & Corps of Drums of The Royal Welsh.

The RAF Falcons, the UK’s premier military parachute display team, during one of their descents to the main ring. Image by Andy Compton

The RAF Falcons in their thrilling snake-like formation before landing in the main ring at the Royal Welsh Show. Image by Andy Compton

One of the highlights was the return of the Ukrainian Cossacks, whose daring display of horsemanship presented a heart-stopping showcase

Spectators witnessed gravity-defying feats as the master horsemen flipped beneath galloping horses, formed six-person human pyramids on horseback, and executed somersaults mid-charge, all while riding side-by-side at full gallop.

Led by founder Oleh Yurchyshyn, the team has performed at more than 20 prestigious events across Europe and the Middle East and their appearance at the show takes on special significance as Yurchyshyn and several team members have been actively engaged in defending Ukraine during the ongoing conflict.

The team rides the hardy and fearless Ukrainian Warmblood horses, a breed renowned for its endurance and bravery, ideal qualities for high-speed stunt riding.

Many riders maintain the traditional ‘oseledets’ hairstyle: a distinctive topknot on a shaved head that symbolizes their cultural heritage and willingness to face adversity with honour.

Visitors were also wowed by The RAF Falcons, the UK’s premier military parachute display team, based at RAF Brize Norton, Oxfordshire.

Their exciting free fall display, which included advanced manoeuvres, falling at speeds up to 120mph from between 3,500 ft to 5,000ft - their display captivated all spectators.

The display also consisted of parachutists jumping with flags, including the Union flag and the RAF ensign and all wearing smokes to add to the spectacle of the display.