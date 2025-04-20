16 food hygiene ratings dished out in Shropshire - with one service rated 2

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Birds Nest at 6 - 7 General Stalls Market Hall Shoplatch, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on April 10

• Rated 5: The Castle Inn at Castle Hotel Bletchley Road, Bletchley, Market Drayton, Shropshire; rated on April 9

• Rated 5: Ludlow Fishbar And Restaurant at New Inn Chambers 14 Upper Galdeford, Ludlow, Shropshire; rated on April 8

• Rated 5: Radici at 4 Market Place, Shifnal, Shropshire; rated on April 1

• Rated 5: Ippikin's Kitchen at TF13; rated on February 4

• Rated 2: TD Catering Services at Hadley Park Wrexham Road, Hadley, Whitchurch, Shropshire; rated on March 12

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And eight ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Woodbridge Inn at Coalport, Telford, Shropshire; rated on April 15

• Rated 5: Wem Town Football Club at Butler Sports Centre Bowens Field, Wem, Shropshire; rated on April 14

• Rated 5: The Ship Inn at Ship Inn, Severnside, Highley, Shropshire; rated on April 8

• Rated 5: White Hart Inn at White Hart Inn High Street, Shifnal, Shropshire; rated on April 1

• Rated 5: Hare Of The Dog Limited at Hare And Hounds, Withington, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on March 27

• Rated 5: The Pheasant At Neenton at Pheasant Inn, Neenton, Bridgnorth, Shropshire; rated on March 27

• Rated 5: Rose And Crown at Burford, Shropshire; rated on March 25

• Rated 4: The Bull Hotel at Bull Hotel 14 Bull Ring, Ludlow, Shropshire; rated on March 12

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Oscar's Chinese Takeaway Limited at Unit 3 Whitecroft Road, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on April 3

• Rated 4: Efes Kebab And Burger House at 8 Castle Foregate, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on February 11