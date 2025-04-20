16 food hygiene ratings dished out in Shropshire - with one service rated 2
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 16 of Shropshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Birds Nest at 6 - 7 General Stalls Market Hall Shoplatch, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on April 10
• Rated 5: The Castle Inn at Castle Hotel Bletchley Road, Bletchley, Market Drayton, Shropshire; rated on April 9
• Rated 5: Ludlow Fishbar And Restaurant at New Inn Chambers 14 Upper Galdeford, Ludlow, Shropshire; rated on April 8
• Rated 5: Radici at 4 Market Place, Shifnal, Shropshire; rated on April 1
• Rated 5: Ippikin's Kitchen at TF13; rated on February 4
• Rated 2: TD Catering Services at Hadley Park Wrexham Road, Hadley, Whitchurch, Shropshire; rated on March 12
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And eight ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Woodbridge Inn at Coalport, Telford, Shropshire; rated on April 15
• Rated 5: Wem Town Football Club at Butler Sports Centre Bowens Field, Wem, Shropshire; rated on April 14
• Rated 5: The Ship Inn at Ship Inn, Severnside, Highley, Shropshire; rated on April 8
• Rated 5: White Hart Inn at White Hart Inn High Street, Shifnal, Shropshire; rated on April 1
• Rated 5: Hare Of The Dog Limited at Hare And Hounds, Withington, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on March 27
• Rated 5: The Pheasant At Neenton at Pheasant Inn, Neenton, Bridgnorth, Shropshire; rated on March 27
• Rated 5: Rose And Crown at Burford, Shropshire; rated on March 25
• Rated 4: The Bull Hotel at Bull Hotel 14 Bull Ring, Ludlow, Shropshire; rated on March 12
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Oscar's Chinese Takeaway Limited at Unit 3 Whitecroft Road, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on April 3
• Rated 4: Efes Kebab And Burger House at 8 Castle Foregate, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on February 11