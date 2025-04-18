Newport's Body Barn gym eyes up Telford industrial unit as part of relocation plan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Body Barn, currently based in farm buildings off Moorfield Lane in Newport, has applied for a change of use for a light industrial unit on Hortonwood 7 in Telford.

The business says it plans to consolidate its operations, currently based in three separate buildings on the existing farm, into a single site - and has applied for planning permission to convert Unit D5 on Hortonwood 7, formerly occupied by a motorhome business, into a gym.

A supporting statement submitted with the application on behalf of applicant, Mr Daniel Robb, said that despite addressing noise concerns at their existing site, complaints from neighbours had "fed into the decision" to relocate to Telford.

It added that the relocation would allow the business to supply "high-level fitness facilities" to a wider demographic, in what the statement described as a more accessible location.