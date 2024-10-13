Happy birthday Cinnamon – celebrations as escaped capybara turns one

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Cinnamon's actual birthday was while she was on the run last month, but given the need to readjust to her zoo surroundings, and deal with the stream of attention following her return, Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World postponed her party until this weekend.

As part of the celebration Cinnamon and her bother, Churro, who were both born at the zoo, were given a special packed pumpkin 'cake' full of the treats that would normally be rationed.

The hollowed up pumpkin was stacked with honey, sweet potatoes and other steamed vegetables, giving the pair quite a snack to enjoy.

The zoo's co-owner, Will Dorrell, said that there had been plenty of well-wishers from the public turning up to celebrate the occasion with Cinnamon – with a number of them bringing birthday cards for the recaptured-capybara.

But, he said that after her escapade they were still mindful to avoid another week-long hunt.

He said: "She has certainly been trying to keep us on our toes, she's going round the paddock looking for a gap – I think she's planning her next escape!"

Asked if she had been enjoying the birthday fuss Will said: "She seems to have enjoyed herself. The keepers have given her and her brother a lot of extra treats today so I think they have liked that – she certainly enjoyed the birthday pumpkin cake that she had."