She's home! Cinnamon the capybara's week-long adventure capped off as giant rodent is caught at last

Cinnamon went missing from her enclosure at Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World, near Telford, on Friday, September 13.

Her disappearance sparked a series of searches as people across the globe tuned into find out the latest in the efforts to locate her.

Following a week of extensive searches throughout both day and night, a team of over a dozen experts assembled by the zoo managed to capture her this afternoon.

The successful capture of Cinnamon came after a sighting of her in a pond within the zoo’s woodland conservation area.

Cinnamon is back home after a week on the run.

Cinnamon has since been returned to an enclosure with her twin brother, Churro, and is now acclimatising to life back at the zoo.

Expert keepers will continue to monitor her around the clock to ensure a seamless transition back to family life – and make sure there are no more escape attempts.

The zoo also announced that Cinnamon will also be kept off-show from the public this weekend as she re-acclimatises to her usual surroundings.

Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World owner, Will Dorrell said: "We’re absolutely delighted to have Cinnamon back at the zoo.

"We’ve been astounded at the public reaction to Cinnamon’s escape and are so grateful to everybody who has helped to return her safely to the zoo.

“Cinnamon will be spending some time with her brother in an off-show enclosure this weekend, but all being well we hope that Cinnamon will return to her usual paddock with the rest of her family next week.

"I know that there will be lots of people who will be very excited to see her, but nobody more so than her own mum and dad.”