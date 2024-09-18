Telford zoo's missing capybara Cinnamon spotted by drone living in nearby field

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Drone footage has captured a snapshot of missing one-year-old capybara, Cinnamon, happily chomping grass in a field near to her home at Hoo Zoo & Dinosaur World in Telford.

The rogue rodent slipped out of her enclosure last Friday, and hadn't been seen since Saturday evening.

Since her grand escape the team have been working around the clock to find her, wading through streams and the nearby woodland.

Photo: Hoo Zoo & Dinosaur World

Zoo owner Will Dorrell predicted Cinnamon was "living her best life" somewhere nearby, and reassured the public that she was in no danger from predators and posed no risk to the public.

On Tuesday night, a thermal drone operator was called in to help direct the search party.

The drone picked up Cinnamon living in field and section of woodland right next to the zoo, less than 200m from her home.

Unfortunately the search party, which included keepers from Telford Exotic Zoo, were unable to recapture the capybara after she managed to hide in dense thicket.

Photo: Hoo Zoo & Dinosaur World

A spokesperson for Hoo Zoo said: "The decision was made to place down live traps rather than attempt to catch her by hand and cause further stress (or drive her further away).

"Live traps are essentially cages with an automatic door that cause no harm to the animal - they simply walk in to some food and the door will close behind - we hope that these will allow us to recapture Cinnamon without any further stress.

"We will be continuing to monitor the situation and conducting further searches. We'd like to thank everyone who helped last night including Scott, Ryan and the keepers from Exotic Zoo."