750-metre stretch of A-road to close for four days - 15-mile diversion suggested

The full-time closure of the A518 near Newport is set to come into force on Monday, August 5 and be in place until Thursday.

Plans state that the road will be closed from the 'Sheep Island' Chetwynd Aston Roundabout roundabout for 750-metres in a south-westerly direction.

Work has been on-going at the site for several weeks, with two-way temporary traffic lights in place.

The official diversion is pointing drivers down the A41 towards Weston Heath and along the A5 - a 15.45-mile detour.

A518 near Newport. Photo: Google

The traffic order states that drivers coming from Newport should take the A41 to Pickmere Roundabout before joining the A5 to Limekiln Roundabout.

It then points road users towards Asda Donnington and back along the A518 towards The Red House - or vice versa for those travelling from Telford.

Details of the closure are available online at one.network