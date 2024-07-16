Primary school celebrates being in top ten per cent in the country after 100 per cent SAT pass rate

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Pupils and staff at Woodseaves CofE Primary Academy are celebrating after achieving SAT results that put the school in the top 10 per cent in the country.

Every Year 6 pupil at the school was found to meet expected or higher standards in their Key Stage 2 SATs in reading, writing and maths.

In grammar, 93 per cent of the children at the small village school met the expected standard with 87 per cent of them achieving greater depth in this area, meaning they are working above the standard expected at their age.

The percentage of children working at greater depth was also particularly high in maths (67 per cent) and reading (40 per cent).

Woodseaves pupils Lilly, Harry, Betsy and Elliott

Headteacher Michelle Easthope said: “This outstanding achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our children, the unwavering support of our parents, and the tireless efforts of our teaching staff.

“I couldn't be prouder of this accomplishment, which reflects the high standard of education we strive to maintain at Woodseaves.

“It is a fantastic way to end the year in which we were rated as Good by Ofsted with Outstanding elements.

“We have put a lot of effort into making our curriculum as enjoyable and impactful as possible and it is fantastic to have these results to show that it’s working, alongside the positive feedback from the children who are loving their lessons.”

Woodseaves CofE Primary Academy, part of the St Bartholomew’s CE Multi Academy Trust, provides education to the children of Woodseaves, as well as surrounding villages and towns, including Gnosall, Eccleshall, Tibberton and Newport due to being on a main commuter route.

The school currently has spaces available for children of all primary ages, including three- and four-year-olds for their nursery, which opened its doors earlier this year.