Telford flats to be bulldozed to make way for new homes

These four buildings on Portley Road, Dawley, are earmarked for demolition

The Wrekin Housing Group applied to knock down the existing buildings, which stand in central Dawley, and replace them with 13 detached and semi-detached houses.

The Telford-based community benefit society says the new homes will be offered for affordable rent.

The plans were submitted in June and were approved by Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department this week.

A design statement, submitted on WHG’s behalf by planning agent Simon Oakley of Oakley Architects Ltd, said: “The site currently accommodates four blocks of 34 two- and three-bedroom maisonettes which are now vacant and ready for demolition.

“The site is bounded by Portley Road to the south, New Street to the north and Ashley Court to the west.

“The site lies directly adjacent to Dawley town centre and Telford town centre lies approximately 1.6 miles to the northeast.”

An artist's impression of the proposed houses, as viewed from Portley Road. Photo: Wrekin Housing Group / Oakley Architects Ltd

He noted that 11 two-bedroom and two three-bedroom homes – all with private gardens – and 26 car parking spaces are proposed for the 0.7-acre site.

“The proposed development at Portley Road will meet the aims and objectives of the Telford and Wrekin Local Plan which encourages new residential development by re-using brownfield sites, to create attractive, well-designed and sustainable development within the borough,” Mr Oakley added.

“The proposed development is located in a sustainable location and the application site lies within an established residential area which lies partially within and directly adjacent to the Dawley district centre and the primary shopping area of Dawley High Street.

“The proposed mix of dwelling sizes has been developed by the Wrekin Housing Group and responds to local housing need for general family rented accommodation.”