'Rare chance' to buy cul-de-sac development with ten homes in Telford

The development on Heath Hill in Dawley is said to offer an "unparalleled investment opportunity".

From August this year, the property portfolio is expected to provide approximately £10,150 in income per calendar month.

The development featuring 10 homes in Dawley, Telford. Picture: Mannleys Sales & Lettings/Rightmove

The development, featuring a mix of semi-detached and detached houses, has hit the market for offers in the region of £2.2 million with Mannleys Sales & Lettings.

Each of the properties within the development boasts three bedrooms. The listing says the properties are already being let out, providing an "immediate cash flow".

It states: "This unique offering comprises a small, exclusive cul-de-sac development of just ten individual three-bedroom houses, all currently let out and generating a substantial income. This portfolio presents an ideal acquisition for discerning investors seeking a robust and immediate return on investment within a highly desirable residential location.

"Each of the ten properties within this development is a three-bedroom house, contributing to a total of 30 bedrooms across the portfolio. The properties are thoughtfully designed to cater to a broad tenant demographic, ensuring continued demand and occupancy.

"The development features three distinct house types, adding variety and appeal.

"Parking is well-catered for across the development, with each property featuring its own driveway parking. Furthermore, each house includes either a garage or a carport, providing secure and convenient off-road parking solutions for residents.

The development has been listed for offers in the region of £2.2 million. Picture: Mannleys Sales & Lettings/Rightmove

"This is a rare chance to acquire a complete, income-generating portfolio of ten modern houses in a prime Telford location. The established tenancy base, combined with the quality of the properties and their desirable features, makes this an outstanding proposition for any serious property investor."

