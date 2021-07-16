Telford apartment blocks could be demolished for new homes

These four buildings, on Portley Road, Dawley, are earmarked for demoliton. Wrekin Housing Group says they are "undesirable" and attracting anti-social behaviour

The Wrekin Housing Group has applied to build the detached and semi-detached houses in place of the four existing buildings on New Street and Portley Road, in Dawley.

A design statement submitted on behalf of the Telford-based community benefit society, says the two-storey houses would be offered for affordable rent.

Dawley Town Council will be consulted and Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning department will make its decision at a later date.

Simon Oakley, of Sutton Coldfield-based Oakley Architects Ltd, said the site, which measures two thirds of an acre in total, is split into two by Portley Road.

“The site currently accommodates four blocks of 34 two and three-bedroom maisonettes which are now vacant and ready for demolition and redevelopment,” he writes.

Eleven of the proposed homes would have two bedrooms and two will have three, Mr Oakley says.

All houses would be semi-detached except for one detached home, on the east side of the New Street and Portley Road junction.

Twenty-six parking spaces would be provided, and all houses would have private gardens.

“The application site lies within an established residential area which lies partially within and directly adjacent to the Dawley district centre and the primary shopping area of Dawley High Street,” he adds.