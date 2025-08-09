A transit van went up in flames on a Telford Street - fire service update

At 10.10pm on Friday (August 8), Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service control received reports of a car fire on Crown Street in Dawley.

One fire crew was sent from Telford Central to the scene. An investigations officer was also in attendance.

Reports from the fire service said approximately 25 per cent of the transit van was damaged by fire.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

A thermal imaging camera was used to check for any hotspots and small tools were in use to make the vehicle "electrically safe".

The fire was under control shortly after 11pm.