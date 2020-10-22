Demolition plans submitted for flats

Plans have been submitted to knock the flats down.

The Wrekin Housing Group has applied to demolish four four-storey buildings on Portley Road, Dawley.

Documents submitted to Telford and Wrekin Council by project manager Stephen Williams say the flats “have been, historically, very difficult to let” and some are now vacant.

The society is drafting plans to replace the buildings with two-storey homes.

A demolition method statement adds that parts of the buildings close to New Street and neighbouring properties will be demolished by hand, but diggers will be used for other areas and to level the land afterwards.

In an application form, Mr Williams says the work is expected to take place throughout January and February next year, and redevelopment is expected at a later date.

“Pre-application discussions have commenced regarding the proposed redevelopment of the site and these are ongoing,” he writes.

“The existing maisonettes have been historically very difficult to let, particularly the three-bedroom duplex flats which are not considered to be very desirable to WHG customers.

“In addition the requirement for significant investment in the repair and upkeep of the blocks is estimated to be in excess of £162,000.

“Finally, as a number of the flats are now vacant, they are attracting a small amount of anti-social behaviour and their condition will also start to deteriorate.