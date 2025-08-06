A group formed to push for allotments for Dawley is inviting people along to a garden open morning to find out more about its activities and how they can get involved.

The event by Dawley Community Allotments is on Saturday, August 16, from 10am to 12.30pm and includes refreshments and stalls, a tombola, plants for sale, and "meet the bees."

It is at Dawley Community Allotments and garden at Pool Hill House, off Webb Crescent, Dawley.

Committee member Liz Pinfield-Wells said: "We're a busy group. The community garden is on part of the Dawley Scouts site adjacent to Captain Webb School."

Big things are on the horizon for the group which is looking to run new allotments created as part of the development of the former site of Phoenix School.

"There will be 30 plots on the old Phoenix site and we already have a waiting list. There is a lot of interest as all the current allotment sites in Telford have long waiting lists, which is why our group was formed to get allotments provided in Dawley. The planning application is now at the consideration stage - it is not yet approved, but hopefully will be soon.

"We’re having the open morning to thank our supporters so far as we have had many individual donors and a few grants for the community garden including Shropshire Organic Gardeners, Dawley Hamlets Parish Council, and Great Dawley Parish Council.

"We need more committee members, particularly a secretary and a treasurer. They don’t need to necessarily want an allotment, they can just be people who support the group and its projects - that is, community orchard, community garden and allotments. We meet every other month.

"We’re planning to hold weekly open gardening sessions from the autumn or spring, so the open day is also to get people interested in coming to those."

