'He never apologised': Partner of woman killed by van driver in Telford details agony of justice wait

The devastated partner of a woman killed by a van driver in Telford has spoken of the '"terrible ordeal" he has endured - waiting 21 months for justice.

By Richard Williams
Justin Jones of Barker’s Court, Madeley, was jailed for a year last Thursday after admitting killing retired classroom assistant Susan Leonora Beech through careless driving in a crash on Halesfield 1, Telford.

Mrs Beech, aged 73, was returning home from a hospital appointment in a Vauxhall Astra driven by her partner David Foxon when the vehicle was fatally hit by a Renault Master Luton van driven by 44-year-old Jones, a logistics driver.

Mr Foxon had been driving the Astra on December 16, 2022, when Jones attempted to make a right turn ahead of them, causing the collision.

Mr Foxon said he remembers the moment of the crash, which happened just after 1pm, vividly.

He said: “I had come of the eastern primary and was driving through Halesfield 1 towards Madeley. He turned right straight in front of me, heading up where the NHS call centre is. His manoeuvre was so late I ended up hitting his front wheel arch, not the rear, that is how late it was.”

