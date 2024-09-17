'He never apologised': Partner of woman killed by van driver in Telford details agony of justice wait

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Justin Jones of Barker’s Court, Madeley, was jailed for a year last Thursday after admitting killing retired classroom assistant Susan Leonora Beech through careless driving in a crash on Halesfield 1, Telford.

Mrs Beech, aged 73, was returning home from a hospital appointment in a Vauxhall Astra driven by her partner David Foxon when the vehicle was fatally hit by a Renault Master Luton van driven by 44-year-old Jones, a logistics driver.

Mr Foxon had been driving the Astra on December 16, 2022, when Jones attempted to make a right turn ahead of them, causing the collision.

Mr Foxon said he remembers the moment of the crash, which happened just after 1pm, vividly.

He said: “I had come of the eastern primary and was driving through Halesfield 1 towards Madeley. He turned right straight in front of me, heading up where the NHS call centre is. His manoeuvre was so late I ended up hitting his front wheel arch, not the rear, that is how late it was.”