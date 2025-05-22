LIVE updates after train hits tractor near Leominster, injuring six people

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police said the crash at Nordan Farm, north of Leominster, involved a Manchester-to-Cardiff train hitting a tractor carrying a trailer.

A spokesperson said there were around 50 passengers on the train, and six injured casualties were being assessed by paramedics.

Below we will bring you what we know so far, and keep you up to date with the latest developments.