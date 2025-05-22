Telford M&S thief banned from shops across town after stealing £255 worth of steak
A prolific Telford shoplifter has been given a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) after being convicted of theft.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Jason Challoner, of Spout Way, Telford, was convicted of theft from Marks and Spencer food hall in Dean Street in the town centre on March 1, 2025.
The 35-year-old picked up £255.50 worth of steaks that he concealed within a shopping bag, before exiting the store without making any attempt to pay.
Appearing at Telford Magistrates Court yesterday (Wednesday, May 21), Challoner was sentenced to eight weeks, suspended for 18 months.
Due to his repeat offending, an application by West Mercia Police for a CBO was granted too. This will last for two years and means Challoner is banned from entering any of the following stores:
Boots on North Sherwood Street
Boots in the Wrekin Retail Park
Asda, Malinslee, Telford town centre
M&S, Dean Street, Telford town centre
House of Fraser, New Row, Telford town centre
Anyone who sees Challoner in these shops or committing a crime should report it to police as soon as possible online via the website.