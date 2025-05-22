Telford M&S thief banned from shops across town after stealing £255 worth of steak

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jason Challoner, of Spout Way, Telford, was convicted of theft from Marks and Spencer food hall in Dean Street in the town centre on March 1, 2025.

The 35-year-old picked up £255.50 worth of steaks that he concealed within a shopping bag, before exiting the store without making any attempt to pay.

Appearing at Telford Magistrates Court yesterday (Wednesday, May 21), Challoner was sentenced to eight weeks, suspended for 18 months.

Jason Challoner, of Telford, has been sentenced after stealing items from M&S. Photo: West Mercia Police

Due to his repeat offending, an application by West Mercia Police for a CBO was granted too. This will last for two years and means Challoner is banned from entering any of the following stores:

Boots on North Sherwood Street Boots in the Wrekin Retail Park Asda, Malinslee, Telford town centre M&S, Dean Street, Telford town centre House of Fraser, New Row, Telford town centre

Anyone who sees Challoner in these shops or committing a crime should report it to police as soon as possible online via the website.