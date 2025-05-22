Watch as police and council roll out cutting edge technology designed to put the brakes on speeders

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The joint initiative has seen West Mercia Police and council officials launch a high-tech crackdown on speeding on the A518 near the Red House Inn near Newport.

Officers deployed state-of-the-art devices called TruCam II enforcement cameras which have been funded by Telford & Wrekin Council’s Building Safer & Stronger Communities programme.

These advanced cameras combine laser speed detection with high-definition video to capture speeding offences without requiring officers to stop vehicles. This provides efficient roadside processing of offences and provides clear, court-admissible evidence, streamlining enforcement and judicial procedures.

The TruCam II units are highly versatile, capable of being handheld or mounted on tripods, enabling targeted enforcement in areas identified as high-risk by the community.

Police Officers from Wellington Safer Neighbourhood Team with Councillor Richard Overton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing & Enforcement with one of the devices on the A518.

Councillor Richard Overton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing & Enforcement, said: “We’re working with West Mercia Police to act on what residents have told us - speeding is a serious concern in their communities. By funding this new technology, we’re supporting the police in taking swift, effective action to make our roads safer.”

Speed enforcement in the borough is already conducted 24/7, year-round, to reduce speeds, enhance safety, and prevent serious injuries or fatalities. During the operation no drivers were exceeding the speed limit.

Speeding and inappropriate speed significantly increase the risk and severity of collisions.

Sargeant Ian Cole, Wellington Safer Neighbourhood Team from West Mercia Police added: “This is about making our roads safer for everyone. The TruCam II enables us to enforce speed limits more effectively and respond to local priorities. Too many families have experienced the devastating consequences of speeding. Reducing casualties on our roads is a top priority, and tackling excessive speed is key to that.”

Each TruCam II device costs approximately £7,500 and forms part of a broader partnership between the council and police to improve road safety across the borough. The cameras can also capture other traffic offences and provide high-definition evidence for prosecution.