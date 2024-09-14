Van driver who killed pensioner and tried to blame her devastated partner is jailed for a year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Retired classroom assistant Susan Leonora Beech died following the crash in 2022 after the Vauxhall Astra she was returning from a hospital appointment in was hit by a Renault Master Luton van.

Logistics driver Justin Jones, aged 44, had caused the crash at just around 1pm on Halesfield 1 on December 16, when he turned into the path of the oncoming car as he tried to make a right turn.

But Jones, of Barker’s Court, Madeley initially denied he was to blame and had claimed Miss Beech's partner of 37-years who had been driving the Astra had 'flashed him' and 'speeded up'.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Thursday that these were all 'deliberate lies' by Jones, who later admitted causing the death of Miss Beech of Brookside, Telford, by careless driving.

Ms Suzanne Francis, prosecuting, told the court that Miss Beech was being driven by her 'common law husband' Mr David Foxen, and the pair were returning home from a hospital appointment related to her battle with bone marrow cancer and a heart condition.