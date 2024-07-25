Woman taken to hospital after medical emergency prompts launch of air ambulance helicopter in Telford
A woman was taken to hospital after a medical emergency which prompted the launch of an air ambulance helicopter in Telford yesterday.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to Priorslee Road yesterday at around 5pm.
A helicopter was deployed and landed nearby on a field near the Grosvenor House offices in Snedshill.
The woman was taken to hospital via land ambulance.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called to a medical emergency at a private address on Priorslee Road at 5.06pm yesterday.
"One ambulance and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene.
"On arrival we discovered one patient, a woman, who following treatment was taken to Princess Royal Hospital by land ambulance."