Woman taken to hospital after medical emergency prompts launch of air ambulance helicopter in Telford

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to Priorslee Road yesterday at around 5pm.

A helicopter was deployed and landed nearby on a field near the Grosvenor House offices in Snedshill.

The woman was taken to hospital via land ambulance.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called to a medical emergency at a private address on Priorslee Road at 5.06pm yesterday.

"One ambulance and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a woman, who following treatment was taken to Princess Royal Hospital by land ambulance."