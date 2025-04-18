'Severe delays' at Shrewsbury A5 roundabout amid reports of broken down van

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Traffic data was showing vehicles stretching back in both directions along the A5 near Bayston Hill amid reports of a broken down lorry near Dobbies Island.

At around 1pm, according to AA Traffic News, vehicles approaching from the west were queuing from the Edgebound island, while traffic was backed up past the Preston roundabout in the opposite direction.

Traffic was delayed in both directions at the Dobbies Island in Shrewsbury

The live traffic map states there were "severe delays" at the roundabout, with an average speed of 10mph.

According to one motorist, the delays looked to be caused by a broken down van.

A photograph from the scene shows West Mercia Police officers on scene.