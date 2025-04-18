Trans rights campaigners to rally on Telford park after landmark legal ruling

On Wednesday, the UK Supreme Court ruled that the legal definition of "woman" under the Equality Act 2010 is based on biological sex, not gender identity or a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC). The case was brought by a group called For Women Scotland.

Shropshire trans campaigners

On Saturday at 2pm at the bandstand in Telford Town Park, there will be a gathering to show solidarity with the transgender community and support for trans rights following the Supreme Court’s ruling by STAG (Shropshire Trans Advocacy Group) and the Shropshire Transgender Support Charity.

The groups, which are meeting at the bandstand, say they want to create an accessible event for people to meet and show their support for trans people within their own communities, outside of the larger protests happening in London and Manchester.

“So many members of our community are hurting following the reaction to the ruling,” said a spokesperson for STAG, “I’ve seen people sharing support hotlines in group chats, people are really worried about the potential that they won’t be welcome in shared spaces within their communities going forward. The reaction is really troubling.”

“Unfortunately, this ruling is more likely to negatively impact the safety of all women, rather than make anyone safer. Those who are older, taller, more muscular or athletic, those who have stronger facial features or deeper voices, anyone who doesn’t conform to how people think a woman should look, they can be in danger of being excluded. It also causes issues for transgender men as to which services they’re able to use. The ruling doesn’t address the complex identities of intersex or non-binary people.”

STAG has previously organised two successful actions in Shrewsbury, one on St David’s Day and one to celebrate Transgender Day of Visibility, and the event on Saturday 19th of April will be their first time organising an event in Telford, in collaboration with Telford groups who have been meeting in the park for years.

“We’re always so impressed with the turnout at these events. There are so many more people in the communities that want to support us rather than divide us, and it’s vital that we recognise that.”

The organisers note that weather in Telford could be drizzly on Saturday, so recommend bringing “a coat and a smile”! Organisers ask that those wanting to support make donations to the Good Law Project, or Mermaids.