We tried Britain’s ‘Best Ever Pub Pie’ - here’s our verdict on the creation from a Michelin-starred chef and Marston's brewery

It’s not every day that a Michelin-starred chef links up with a pub chain to recreate his nationally acclaimed award-winning pie for its customers.

A collaboration between West Midlands restaurateur Tom Shepherd and Marston’s would appear to have all the best ingredients for success.

Tom runs the celebrated Upstairs restaurant in Lichfield and won the BBC’s Great British Menu main course round - with his Desperate Dan’s Cow Pie.

Meanwhile Marston’s has been at the heart of the British beer and pub industry for nearly 200 years with John Marston brewing his first pint in Burton upon Trent back in 1834.

But is this really enough to create the ‘Best Ever Pub Pie’ in Britain?

Well there’s only one way to find out - and that is to tuck into one in a Marston’s pub, of course.

So I did just that as the limited edition dish made its way onto the menu at the Inkwell

at Lichfield.

The 'Best Ever Pub Pie' at the Inkwell at Lichfield

I’ve been to a few Marston’s pubs over the years including Hopwood House in south Birmingham, but this was my first visit to the Inkwell.

It’s such a welcoming venue - oozing with a traditional, cosy pub atmosphere and buzzing with chatter and charm.

After settling down with a drink my friend and I got down to the important matter of ordering our pies that could be the best ever in Britain!

It was an exciting moment, it has to be said. Could a pie really be that great that news outlets across the UK have covered its arrival?

The Inkwell at Lichfield

Looking around it was clear that we weren’t the only ones keen to try out the new £19.99 dish only available in 112 Marston’s venues for a limited time (around 12 weeks we are told).

They certainly appeared to be going down well, judging by the happy faces around us. There was a delicious aroma around the dining areas too and as we took a sneak peek at the other tables in anticipation of our pie arrival.

We didn’t have to wait too long before it was our turn to sit in front of the creation - and I’m pleased to say as they landed in front of us they looked incredible.

The golden crust shone almost brighter than the sun. There was a delicious portion of creamy mashed potato and the brightly coloured honey roasted carrots, kale, peas, green beans and mangetout adding even more texture and beauty to the spectacle.

And I mustn’t forget to give a special mention to the rich red wine sauce served in a metal holder on the side.

I couldn’t wait to dive in to find out if my pie really did taste as good as it looked.

The 'Best Ever Pub Pie' at the Inkwell at Lichfield

As I sliced through the triple layer of gloriously glazed luxury beef fat shortcrust pastry the air became warmer and toastier as the plumes of pie perfume filled the air.

As I cut deeper, I uncovered even more riches - dark and luxurious beef cheek and pulled beef shin was layered through sweet and garlicky caramelised onions, separated by a thinly sliced distinctly savoury seasoned roasted potato layer.

I’m not usually a pie fan, but this was pub grub on another level.

It tasted as good as it looked. The pastry was packed full of flavour. It was a delight to bite through the different layers of delicious goodness.

The meat melted in my mouth. The caramelised onions were sensational. I could go on - but I’m sure you can get where I’m coming from, it was joyful!

It’s a magnificent dish. Definitely worth a visit to your local Marston’s if it’s part of the roll out.

Marston’s And Tom Shepherd Are Serving Up The Best Ever Pub Pie

On launching the pie with Marston’s Tom told how he agreed to reveal his secret recipe to his award-winning Desperate Dan Cow’s Pie to Marston’s Head of Food Kevin Woodyet (known as Woody) - there was a fun cartoon about the whole process on cards placed on tables throughout the pub.

He’s not planning to serve up the pies at Upstairs where he serves modern British dishes that use seasonal produce with subtle influences from Japan and east Asia - and there’s a good reason for that.

Tom, who is clearly passionate about pubs, said: “After Great British Menu everyone kept asking me about the pie.

“I didn’t want to sell out and introduce the pies to Upstairs, because that’s not what it’s about. Pies belong in pubs in my opinion - they go hand in hand.

“So I was really waiting for the opportunity - to see if one day I could see a pie of mine in a pub, so it’s quite incredible that it’s finally happened.

“Pubs were a big part of my childhood. Every Sunday we were at the pub having Sunday lunches. It was about the family being together. They have such a warm, cosy family-feel.

“Always a massive atmosphere in pubs and the food is a big part of that. Pubs are a mainstay of Britain. If anything they are growing now and I think it’s a place where people feel comfortable, you build relationships in pubs over food and plenty of beer - they are a real institution of Britain, that’s for sure.”

Participating pubs include the Waggon & Horses in Wombourne, Oddfellows in Compton, the Old Irish Harp in Aldridge, the Bandon Arms in Bridgnorth and the Grazing Cow at Lawley. To find out more about Marston’s ‘Best Ever Pub Pie’ and discover the full list of pubs are selling them and for how long go to: Marston’s ‘Best Ever Pub Pie’