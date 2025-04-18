'We are proud of our record at the Shrewsbury Flower Show' - Security firm hits back over reason for closure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

On Wednesday the Shropshire Horticultural Society announced the event for 2025 was cancelled, and cast doubt on the long-term future of the flower show.

This year will mark the 150th anniversary of the show in its current form.

Maelor Owen, the society's chairman, blamed the rising cost of security as among the reasons for the cancellation of the county town event.

He said: “Over the past few years strenuous efforts have been made to reduce costs and boost attendance. Regrettably, the loss incurred by the society in staging the 2024 show was significantly greater than we had anticipated - by way of example, we spent over £150,000 on security and barriers.

"Recent changes to National Insurance and the minimum wage, combined with the cost of living crisis, mean that further extensive losses would be incurred should we proceed with the 2025 show.

"Such losses are simply no longer sustainable.”

However, Managing Director of Prosecure2000, that provides the Shrewsbury Flower Show security, Mr Earl Drysdale said he was “surprised and disappointed” that the cost of security had been blamed for the cancellation.

He said: “I feel compelled to respond to recent statements suggesting that the 2025 show has been cancelled due to the cost of security.

“We were both surprised and disappointed to learn of this decision through public channels, especially given our relationship with the event organisers and our commitment to delivering a safe, professional, and cost-effective service, especially after the bomb threat in 2023.

“Let us be clear: at no point did Prosecure2000 impose unreasonable or unexpected costs upon the organisers. In fact, we worked closely with the Flower Show committee to provide tailored solutions that balanced the event’s safety requirements with budgetary considerations.

“The security plan for 2024 was proportionate, responsible, and in line with industry standards, especially given the scale and public profile of the show and the incident that happened the previous year in 2023, where Prosecure2000 was not the security provider for the event.

“The 2024 Flower Show passed off without incident and was hailed as a template for future security planning and operations for the event by the event organisers at the time.

“To cite security costs as the sole or primary reason for cancellation is not only misleading but unfairly casts aspersions on the reputation of our company and the professionalism of our team. We are proud of our record at the Shrewsbury Flower Show and other large events in the town where we have consistently ensured a safe and enjoyable experience for attendees, exhibitors, and staff.

“We understand that large-scale public events face increasing financial pressures from a range of sources, including infrastructure, staffing, insurance, compliance and market trends.

“Security is just one of many essential services involved. We would welcome an open and honest conversation about how such events can be supported and sustained in the future without resorting to finger-pointing or incomplete narratives.

“Prosecure2000 remains committed to supporting community events like the Shrewsbury Flower Show, and we hope to work constructively with all stakeholders to ensure their continued success.”

Shrewsbury Town Council was also taken aback by Wednesday's announcement. In a statement on Thursday the council said it was “saddened” by the news, adding its officers had been working with the show organisers on the plans as late as last week.