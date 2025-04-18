Good Friday service held beneath giant crosses on south Shropshire landmark

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

St Margaret’s Church in Ratlinghope, near Bishop's Castle, erected the three 15ft and 10ft crosses with help from local farmers as a beacon on top of Ratchup Hill on the Long Mynd ahead of the Easter weekend.

Good Friday Service in Ratlinghope on the hill beneath giant crosses.

It's the fourth year that the church team has placed the crosses on the hill.

The crucifixes are visible for many miles around and will be the focus of Easter services at the church.