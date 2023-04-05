'Prominent' crosses installed on Shropshire hill to send powerful Easter message

Easter Crosses on the hill in Ratlinghope ready for the locals Easter services on Good Friday..

For the second year running St Margaret's Church, in Ratlinghope, has organised to get the 15ft and 10ft crosses planted as a beacon on top of Ratchup Hill.

They are visible for many miles around and will be the focus of Easter services at the church.

Mike Barnbrook, speaking on behalf of the church team, said: "They are very visible and can be seen from quite a distance and are a very prominent part of the landscape.

"The reason for it is because it is Easter, when Jesus was crucified on the cross. We want people to remember the real reason for Easter."

Mr Barnbrook said last year it was very well received by people in the local area and they had people commenting on it from far and wide. The land is being used thanks to landowner Matt Sankey.

On Friday - Good Friday - a service will be held called Reflections at the Foot of the Cross at 12 noon. They will be meeting at the Bridges Pub car park at 11.30am. All are welcome.

People who have difficulty walking should email admin@onnycamlad.co.uk or phone 01588 650580 by Thursday, April 6 and a lift up the hill can be arranged.

There will be a pub lunch afterwards.