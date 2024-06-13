Judge decides fate of sex offender caught with hundreds of child images

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Mold Crown Court heard police had searched James Silvano’s home at Churchstoke, Powys, in July 2021.

They seized an iPhone and found chat logs on Kik Messenger that showed his sexual interest in children, prosecutor Catherine Elvin said.

Philip Clemo, defending, said Silvano, 28, of Orchard Close, now accepted his problem.

“He wants his life back,” counsel declared.

Silvano, who admitted indecent images charges, had a mobility issue and was not working, Mr Clemo told the court.

Judge Niclas Parry told him: "What you were viewing was actually happening to these young vulnerable children. It wasn’t cartoons.”

He heard the defendant was “addicted” to viewing images of children.

But the judge said there were no previous convictions and nearly three years had passed with the case hanging over him.

A 16-month jail term was suspended for two years with a rehabilitation requirement.

The defendant must also register as a sex offender for ten years.