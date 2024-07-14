Home and land for sale in beautiful setting - but house needs knocking down and replacing

Accompanied by private grounds and woodland extending to just over an acre, the site next to Pontesford Hill nature reserve near Pontesbury is on the market for £350,000.

The house itself is in a state of disrepair, with missing windows and doors, while mud makes up most the ground around the house.

However, planning permission was secured earlier this year to demolish the existing building and replace it with a four-bedroom home.

The current house is set for demolition. Photo: Cooper Green Pooks/Rightmove

In the planning application, agents Moss Co LLP said: "The current dwelling is rundown, of poor construction and design, with piecemeal extensions built on in the last 40 years and acknowledged not to have any architectural merit."

Shropshire Council approved the plans in May.

The design for the replacement house. Image: Cooper Green Pooks/Rightmove

Listing the location for sale, estate agents Cooper Green Pooks said: "Rose Lea offers a fantastic development opportunity within private grounds and woodland extending to just over an acre, whilst being located in a beautiful setting next to Pontesford Hill nature reserve and within walking distance of the village.

"The property is currently uninhabitable but offers great potential, along with recently granted planning permission to be demolished and replaced with a very attractively designed four-bedroom detached house.

The picturesque setting of the house. Photo: Cooper Green Pooks/Rightmove

The site has mains water and electricity connected, but drainage is by septic tank.

The listing can be found on Rightmove.