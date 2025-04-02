Luxury Shropshire holiday homes on lakeland development in Ellesmere hit the market

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A selection of 10 fully furnished, two and three bedroomed homes at The Barns at Blackwater Meadow, Birch Road, Ellesmere, are on offer from £250,000 with leading regional estate agent Halls.

Twenty barns have been developed on 15 acres of former arable land on the fringe of Ellesmere by Cheshire-based The Barns Lodge Park Group, industry experts with 20 years of finance and hospitality experience.

The company’s new enterprise employs around 20 full and part-time staff and even more jobs will be created when a further 16 barns are added to the picturesque development, starting later this year.

The Barns at Blackwater Meadow, Ellesmere.

Ten of the current 20 homes are for sale.

The remainder are holiday lets with Hoseasons, who class The Barns at Blackwater in the ‘magnificent’ top eight of its 900 locations nationwide.

The location is intended as an ideal country escape for visitors from Manchester, Liverpool and Birmingham - all an hour away, with the county towns of Shrewsbury and Chester and city of Wrexham an easy drive away.

The Barns at Blackwater Meadow, Ellesmere.

Architect designed, the bespoke homes have vaulted ceilings throughout with a plastered and decorated finish.

The glazed front has sliding glass doors leading to a spacious, covered terrace, large patio and garden. The exterior has a combination of larch and eco-friendly cladding.

In the two bedroomed barn, one of the bedrooms is en-suite with a dressing area, while there is a combined living, dining and kitchen area and a bathroom.

Those with three bedrooms have a similar layout with the addition of an extra bedroom.

The Barns at Blackwater Meadow, Ellesmere.

All the barns have fully fitted kitchens with hob, oven, dishwasher, fridge/freezer, wine cooler and washer/dryer, a dining table and hard furnishing sets, entertainment systems including Smart televisions, luxury soft furnishings including sofa, curtains and flooring, wi-fi points, choice of interior design and colour schemes.

Car chargers, hot tubs and fire pits are also included.

The barns are built to British Standard 3632 and protected by a 10-year Goldshield warranty.

The owners have invested £200,000 to improve the ecology of the carefully planned development which is set within lush green landscapes, with a canal and meres to either side and an abundance of wildlife.

The Barns at Blackwater Meadow, Ellesmere.

“With the UK staycation market booming and growth expected to continue, it’s the perfect time to buy,” said Sean Edwards, Halls associate director. “The Barns is an easy investment choice, with everything from bookings via Hoseasons to onsite guest services and ongoing maintenance taken care of. There’s no better place to enjoy a luxury getaway.”

Samantha Rowley, Group Operations Manager of The Barns Lodge Park Group, said the company identified Ellesmere as an untapped holiday destination due to the shortage of good quality accommodation in the area.

“We have transformed the unused land into a luxury development of the highest quality to serve the booming staycation market,” she explained.

“We are grateful that Ellesmere and the surrounding community are backing us 100 per cent and, in return, we are creating employment opportunities for local people and increasing footfall on the high street. The Barns occupancy level is one of the highest in the country.”

Viewing is by appointment through Halls, The Square, Ellesmere on 01691 622602 or email ellesmere@hallsgb.com.