NatWest ATM in Shrewsbury to be upgraded

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

NatWest has been given the green light to make the changes at its branch in Mardol Head. The bank is currently undertaking a national programme where the ATMs are being replaced and upgraded.

NatWest has been granted permission to upgrade its ATM machine at the branch in Mardol Head, Shrewsbury. Picture: Harcroft Consulting

This, NatWest say, will increase convenience for customers by allowing better access, a more ergonomical design, and have cyber-protected security. They are also accessible for people with hearing loss.

“The existing ATM does not comply with the latest standards and can no longer be maintained,” said Leah Purvis, of Harcroft Consulting Limited.

“The new ATM will ensure that the right for access locally is maintained and will not affect the historic character of this important building, nor the street scene of the conservation area.”

Tabitha Lythe, planning and development services manager at Shropshire Council, said the proposed alterations are considered to generally preserve the special architectural and historic character and appearance of the conservation area, and are in accordance with local and national policies.