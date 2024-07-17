More than 80 acres of pastureland with extensive views across Shropshire for sale

The land at Betton in Bromlow, south west of Shrewsbury offers 84 acres of pastureland that is currently laid to grass and has been effectively managed in grazing and mowing rotation's by the current owners.

The land features established hedgerows and fences as well as patches of woodland and spinneys that provide 'sporting potential'.

The land that is certified as organic is currently divided into paddocks by electric fencing.

More than 80 acres of land is listed for sale in Shrewsbury, picture: Rightmove and Roger Parry and Partners