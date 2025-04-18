Extraordinary meeting grants Telford councillor’s request for six months' absence

Hadley and Leegomery Parish Council held an extraordinary full council meeting on Tuesday (April 15) to discuss the request from Councillor Usman Ahmed.

The council agreed and passed the six months' leave of absence but a council spokesman said the council would not be making any further statements.

Councillor Usman Ahmed is understood not to have attended any meetings of Hadley & Leegomery Parish Council for nearly six months.

Councillor Ahmed is also currently the mayor of Wellington where a similar situation exists.

Coucillors automatically lose their seats if they fail without reason to attend meetings.