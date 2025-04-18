Fire service called out after hapless horse gets head stuck in a wheelbarrow near Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called at around 9.30am to Leighton Road in Buildwas following reports of an animal in need of rescue.

A spokesperson said two fire engines from Much Wenlock and Wellington attended, where crews found a "pony with its head trapped in a wheelbarrow frame".

A spokesperson said the hapless horse was released from entrapment by fire service personnel.