North Shropshire pub hits the market for £525k as owners sell up to 'see the world'

Located in the village of Selattyn, around three miles from Oswestry, The Docks has been owned by Shaun Coadey and Becky Ford since 2019.

The pub, sometimes still referred to by its previous name "The Cross Keys", is described as a "community pub with a popular food offering" according to a sales listing by agents Christie and Co, and features a snug bar and a restaurant with seating for 80 people.

Now, after six years, the pub's owners say they're heading off to pastures new - leaving the popular pub business all set for new owners to take on.

The Docks is on the market with a freehold asking price of £525,000.

The Docks, Selattyn. Photo: Christie and Co

"We have decided it is time to hang up our beer serving aprons to see some more of the world, and hand the baton over to someone who will love this pub as much as we have," said Shaun.

"Owning this pub, that we already knew and loved, has been a privilege, but it is time to move on, no matter how successful we have been.

"It’s time to shake ourselves up and experience pastures new."

The property was refurbished five years ago, revealing a combination of original character features such as log burners, stone walls, wooden beams and an oak-framed conservatory along with modern fixtures and fittings.

The renovations also included creating a self-contained flat on the first floor which can be used as owner's accommodation, and five ensuite bedrooms which are at various stages of completion and which could be converted into bed and breakfast accommodation, agents say.

James Dodd, Business Agent at Christie & Co, said: “It is an honour to sell a pub that has such a good reputation, both locally and across the country. We look forward to finding the right buyer to take the pub forward and we welcome enquiries from interested parties.”

The listing can be viewed online at Christie & Co's website.