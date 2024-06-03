'His legend lives on': Hopes Dalian Atkinson fund can hit £1m and fund football for Telford kids

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Organisers of the charity hope to raise £1 million in the name of the former Aston Villa forward, who died in 2016 at the aged of 48, with the aim to empower young people through sport.

Selina Graham, Deputy Lieutenant for Shropshire and Chair of Trustees at Shropshire Community Foundation said: “We are proud to be collaborating with Dalian’s family and so many amazing clubs and individuals. Dalian is no longer with us in person, but his legend lives on and this legacy fund will improve the lives of others in his name for many years to come. It is a wonderful thing to do, to remember someone by helping others.

“We believe that football can empower young people to navigate life’s challenges and become thriving members of our community. We hope the Dalian Atkinson Legacy Fund will inspire and support local young people aged 5-25 to further their sporting talents and achieve their own goals and dreams,” she said.

It comes after Dalian’s memory was recently marked with a memorial bench at Trench Pool in Telford, where he grew up and first started honing his football skills. It was unveiled in a private ceremony on March 20 to mark what would have been his 58th birthday.

Dalian's talent was spotted at 17 when he was recruited by Ipswich Town. His speed, skill and flair on the pitch saw him move to Sheffield Wednesday in 1989 and on to Villa in 1991, where he quickly became a favourite with the fans.

Dalian Atkinson

One of his most memorable moments came in 1992 when he scored a stunning solo goal against Wimbledon which was later voted as Villa's Goal of the Decade. Dalian retired from professional football in 2001 but was always remembered for his dynamic playing style.

The legacy fund in his name is being managed by Shropshire Community Foundation.

It aims to provide opportunities for all young people, from ages 5 to 25, across Telford, Wrekin and surrounding areas, to have equal access to participate in football and a range of sports.

Telford & Wrekin Council and the Police and Crime Commissioner for West Mercia have already donated £10,000 each to kick-start the fundraiser. Shropshire Community Foundation has now launched a fund-raising campaign with the aim of boosting the fund to £1 million.

He died aged 48 on August 15, 2016, following a confrontation with police officers outside his father's home in Trench.

In June 2021, Pc Benjamin Monk was found guilty of the manslaughter of Mr Atkinson and sentenced to eight years in prison.

His partner during the incident, Pc Mary Bettley-Smith, was sent before a disciplinary panel by West Mercia Police that decided she used excessive force but ruled she could keep her job.

Businesses and individuals who would like to donate to the Dalian Atkinson Legacy Fund can find out more at shropshirecommunityfoundation.org.uk/give/dalian-atkinson-legacy-fund